SMWLagos 2020: #CancelSocialMediaBill

We were live at Social Media Week Lagos hosting a conversation on the Social Media Bill. It was unanimously agreed by citizens that the government should kill the bill.
The Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters have announced the public hearing on The Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations; and for Related Matters Bill, 2019 (SB. 132) aka social media bill.
Senate Conference Room 022, Senate New building, National Assembly.
March 9th
11am
Write a memo to the Committee stating #CancelSocialMediaBill. See template.