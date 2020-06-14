Call of Duty – Culture Shapers

The conversation on ‘Call of Duty’ this week has been centred around Culture Shapers. We have had 3 sessions with topnotch hosts and guests: Kate Henshaw, Hilda Dokubo, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Efe Omorogbe, Audu Maikori, Banky Wellington and MI Abaga.
Today, June 12, democracy day, two lawyers on different paths, Falz and his dad, Femi Falana (SAN) would discuss Democracy or Dictatorship? Join the conversation on EiE Nigeria’s Facebook live by 8 pm.
Missed the previous sessions? Catch up!
Next week, ‘Call of Duty’ would focus on Gender Justice featuring some First Ladies in partnership with Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre (WARDC). Follow us on social media to catch the lineup!