The conversation on ‘Call of Duty’ continued this week with our series on Gender Justice in partnership with WARDC and Women Radio 91.7FM. We have had 3 sessions with 3 First Ladies: Bisi Fayemi, Ekiti State; Olufolake Abdulrazaq, Kwara State and Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, Kebbi State in conversation with our amazing host, Bolanle Olukanni! Watch the promo video here.
Tomorrow, June 20th, we will host the First Lady of Imo State, Chioma Uzodimma as she discusses The Millennial First Lady. Join the conversation on EiE Nigeria’s Instagram live by 8 pm.
Missed the previous sessions? Catch up!