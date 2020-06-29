CallOfDuty – Gender Justice Series

The conversation on Gender Justice on our ‘Call of Duty’ series continued this week with Akwa Ibom State First Lady, Martha Udom Emmanuel discussing Motherhood, Parenting, and Gender-Based Violence with our wonderful host, Bolanle Olukanni. Missed the conversation? Catch up!
For the past two weeks, we’ve hosted a First Lady from each of the geo-political zones except the North East. We would host the First Lady of Taraba State, Anna Darius Ishaku. The date and topic would be confirmed soon. Follow us on social media to be the first to know.