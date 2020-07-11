Clash of the “actors”! Acting Chairman of the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu was suspended Tuesday, July 7th, and shortly after, Mohammed Umar was named as his replacement.
Since the establishment of the EFCC in 2003 to investigate financial crimes in Nigeria, the agency has been entrenched in controversy, partly for its approach in fighting corruption, which some experts have described as “selective” and for the character of persons that steer its affairs.
Has the 8th Senate been vindicated in its decision not to confirm Mr Magu in 2016? Who knows how long Mr Umar will “act” for? Only time will tell.