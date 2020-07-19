Another Win for #OfficeOfTheCitizen

The Community Court of ECOWAS has ordered the Nigerian Government to repeal or amend its law on cybercrime to align with its obligation under Article 1 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights & the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
Several journalists, bloggers and activists have been arrested and charged under these sections of the Act. EiE, Paradigm Initiative (PIN) and Media Rights Agenda (MRA) have been in court since 2016 to repeal Sections 24 and 38 of the Act.
We urge the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed to expedite hearing of our appeal.