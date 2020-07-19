Reckless Leaders

Nawa! What is it with government officials and recklessness?
Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri and his entourage violated COVID-19 protocol at the Port Harcourt International Airport by refusing to have their temperature checked and hand sanitized at the airport. Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, also allegedly breached protocols at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport when he refused an officer from disinfecting his luggage.
Recall that two weeks before Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu tested positive for COVID-19, he attended a political event without wearing a mask or observing social distancing, and sneezed at least once.
Our leaders should lead by example! COVID-19 affects all of us!!!