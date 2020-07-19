Reported Killings in H1 2020

Insecurity has been a major problem throughout Buhari’s presidency since he was first inaugurated in 2015. Attacks from bandits and bloody inter-communal clashes have also become mainstays in some northern states, including the president’s own native Katsina.
The first half of the year saw 2,732 reported killings. One minute, you’re alive, the next minute, you’re part of the statistics of violent killings. These are not just numbers, they are parents, children, siblings, spouses, friends.
We call on the Government to deliver on its responsibility of securing the lives of citizens as enshrined in the constitution.