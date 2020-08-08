Tired of Estimated Billing?

Wednesday, September 7, 2017: An active citizen, Bisi Ariyo, filed a class-action suit at the Lagos High Court for himself and on behalf of unmetered customers of Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies. EiE helped curate the list of complainants through an online call. The case is ongoing and we anticipate a favourable judgment.
In continuation of our advocacy on estimated billing and metering, we are conducting a survey to compile accurate data for our advocacy. Over 160 Nigerians have taken the survey. Fill here.