2025 Lagos LG Elections: LASIEC’s Process Raises Legal Concerns

+234 (0) 708 778 4788

info@eienigeria.org

+2348089419922

www.yiaga.org

May 15, 2025

Lagos, Nigeria

For Immediate Release

Press Statement

#2025 Lagos LG Elections: LASIEC’s Process Raises Legal, Procedural and

Transparency Concerns

“For democracy to work, the people must be empowered to participate in the process, and the process must be transparent, credible, and free from manipulation.“

– Pat Utomi

(Nigerian Professor of Political Economy)

We express deep concern over the unfolding issues surrounding the forthcoming 2025 Local Government elections in Lagos State, particularly regarding the legal basis of the election timetable and the lack of transparency in the process by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

On April 12, 2025, LASIEC issued its Notice of Election for the polls scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025. This action complies with Section 21(1) of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) Law 2008 (as amended in 2016), which requires that such notice be issued at least 90 days before the election. The 92-day interval between the notice and the election date appears to satisfy LASIEC’s internal legal framework. However, there is a more fundamental conflict with the Electoral Act, which threatens the legal validity of the entire process.

Section 150 of the Electoral Act 2022 mandates that State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs), including LASIEC, must adhere to the same procedures as those governing elections into Area Councils in the FCT. Under Section 103(3) of the same Act, such elections must be held not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the tenure of sitting officials.

With the current tenure of Local Government Chairmen and Councillors in Lagos State due to end on July 27, 2025, the lawful election window, per the Electoral Act, is between February 25 and June 25, 2025. The announced date of July 12 falls outside this legal window, thereby putting LASIEC in direct violation of the Electoral Act 2022.

Beyond the legal inconsistencies, there are widespread concerns over transparency and due process. The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) – comprising all 19 registered political parties in Lagos – has condemned LASIEC’s unilateral release of the guidelines without consultation with political stakeholders, violating established democratic norms.

IPAC has also raised red flags about:

The lack of engagement on sensitive electoral matters, including the status of the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) following the Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy. The concealment of a revised LASIEC Law, reportedly approved on January 9, 2025, and signed into law on January 10, empowering LASIEC to conduct elections in 57 LG/LCDAs, without making it public or accessible to political actors. A general pattern of secrecy and non-collaboration, especially from the new LASIEC board chaired by Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile (Rtd.).

We therefore urge the following:

LASIEC should review and revise the election date to comply with the Electoral Act 2022. The revised LASIEC Law must be made public immediately to allow for scrutiny and ensure it aligns with federal legal standards and Supreme Court decisions. State authorities and the House of Assembly should clarify the legal standing of the LCDAs and their electoral eligibility. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who appointed members of the Commission, should ensure they are abiding by their sworn mandate. LASIEC must create an open stakeholder engagement framework, particularly with political parties and civil society, and we encourage all stakeholders to engage in the process.

Elections at the local government level are fundamental to Nigeria’s democracy. If mismanaged or conducted unlawfully, they erode public trust and undermine democratic governance at the grassroots.

Eko oni baje! God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Signed:

Enough is Enough Nigeria (www.eie.ng) is a network of individuals and organizations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s #RSVP – Register | Select | Vote | Protect is a key voter education campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and is very active in the #OpenNASS and #OfficeOftheCitizen campaigns.

Yiaga Africa (www.yiaga.org) is a non-profit civic hub of change makers committed to the promotion of democratic governance, human rights and civic engagement.