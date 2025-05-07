22-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Zuriel Oduwole, a 22-year-old Nigerian-American filmmaker and education advocate, has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Her nomination highlights her exceptional contributions to global peace, education, and gender equality, making her one of the youngest Nigerians ever to receive such an honor.

Zuriel’s journey towards becoming a globally recognized figure in diplomacy and advocacy began at the age of 13. She quickly earned recognition for her work with over 35 world leaders, focusing on issues related to children’s rights, education, and gender equality. Her powerful advocacy has led to tangible policy changes, such as the groundbreaking law passed in Mozambique in 2019 that banned child marriage—a direct result of her discussions with the country’s president.

Known for her intelligence, dedication, and passion for social change, she has used her platform to challenge global leaders on issues of inequality, particularly those affecting young girls and marginalized communities. Through her advocacy, she has not only helped raise awareness but has also inspired policy shifts and legislative changes aimed at creating a more equitable world.

The Nobel Peace Prize nomination has been endorsed by a range of prominent figures, including a professor of clinical education engineering at USC Rossier School of Education, an emeritus professor at the University of Missouri–Kansas City, and a Nigerian senator. These endorsements further reflect the impact of Zuriel’s work in international diplomacy and global peace.

Keep healing the world, Zuriel!