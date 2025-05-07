Acclaimed Novelist with Nigerian Roots Becomes Editor of Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2025

Nnedi Okorafor, the acclaimed Nigerian-American writer known for her powerful contributions to science fiction and fantasy, is making waves once again. In a significant milestone for both her career and the genre, Nnedi has been chosen as the guest editor for The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2025 anthology, edited by John Joseph Adams. This prestigious anthology brings together some of the best works in the genre, and Okorafor’s involvement further cements her role as a leading voice in speculative fiction.

Known for her groundbreaking works such as Binti, which made history as the first African novel to win the Hugo Award for Best Novella, Okorafor’s storytelling is celebrated for its unique blend of African culture, deep philosophical questions, and compelling narratives. Her novels, such as Lagoon, Who Fears Death, and The Book of Phoenix, have garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards, including the Hugo, Nebula, and Locus Awards.

Nnedi’s influence on the genre extends beyond just her writing. Her role as guest editor for The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2025 allows her to shape the future of science fiction and fantasy by highlighting and curating the voices of emerging and established authors. Through this opportunity, Nnedi continues to inspire and empower the next generation of writers, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds.

Congratulations, Nnedi!