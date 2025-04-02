CSOs Demand Accountability for Akpabio and Imasuen

April 2, 2025

For Immediate Release:

Justice Under Threat: Civil Society Demands Accountability

for Senator Akpabio and Imasuen

We, the undersigned organisations, raise serious concerns over the allegations of misconduct leveled against Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, President of the Nigerian Senate, and Senator Neda Bernards Imasuen, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics. These allegations, formally submitted in a petition to the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), strike at the core of Nigeria’s legal profession, the rule of law, and democratic integrity. We call on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the LPDC, and all relevant authorities to immediately investigate these serious claims and ensure that justice is served.

Violations of Legal and Ethical Standards

Both Senator Akpabio and Senator Imasuen are legal practitioners duly called to the Nigerian Bar and are expected to adhere to the highest ethical standards. The Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners (RPC) 2023, particularly Rule 1, mandates lawyers to uphold the rule of law, foster justice, and maintain high professional conduct. Their recent actions, however, violate these core principles.

Allegations Against Senator Godswill Akpabio

In February 2025 , Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted a petition to the Senate alleging sexual harassment by Senator Akpabio. Rather than stepping aside for a fair investigation, he has refused to recuse himself , contradicting fundamental legal principles.

This is not the first time Senator Akpabio has faced such allegations. In 2020 , Joy Nunieh , former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), also accused him of sexual harassment . His refusal to engage in transparent investigations raises serious ethical concerns .

His role in orchestrating the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, despite judicial precedents nullifying similar legislative suspensions, is a clear abuse of power and undermines Nigeria’s constitutional democracy .

Allegations Against Senator Neda Bernards Imasuen

In May 2010 , Senator Imasuen was permanently disbarred in New York, USA, after being found guilty of fraud and professional misconduct. Reports indicate he took substantial fees from a client, failed to provide legal representation, and absconded with the funds, leading to his disbarment by the Grievance Committee for the Second, Eleventh, and Thirteenth Judicial Districts.

Despite this serious ethical breach , he now chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics , a position he is grossly unfit to hold .

His recommendation for the unconstitutional suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan further highlights his disregard for ethical governance.

Implications for Nigeria’s Democracy and Global Image

The failure to hold these senators accountable erodes public trust in Nigeria’s institutions and damages the nation’s global reputation. Their actions reflect a broader culture of impunity, where those meant to uphold justice instead subvert it for personal and political gains. International media, including The Economist, have already highlighted these troubling developments, further tarnishing Nigeria’s democratic credentials. Nigeria’s democracy cannot be hijacked by individuals who flout their professional and constitutional obligations. We demand urgent intervention from all relevant stakeholders to restore credibility to the legal profession and governance structures. The NBA, LPDC, and National Assembly must act now to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

Our Demands

We call on all relevant authorities to act decisively in addressing these allegations:

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA): The NBA must investigate these violations and refer both senators to the LPDC for disciplinary action, including possible disbarment. Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC): A thorough, independent investigation must be conducted, ensuring appropriate sanctions where necessary. National Assembly: The Senate must revisit the handling of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition and suspension, ensuring compliance with constitutional principles and judicial precedents.

Read the petition here.

Nigerian Citizens: We urge all Nigerians to demand accountability from their elected representatives and reject impunity in governance.

Signed: