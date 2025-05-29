info@eienigeria.org  +234(0)708-778-4788

Dr. Festus Anagwu: Pioneering Sustainable Aviation Materials in the EU

Dr. Festus Ifeanyi Anagwu, a Nigerian-born materials scientist and PhD graduate from Cranfield University

Dr. Festus Ifeanyi Anagwu, a Nigerian-born materials scientist and PhD graduate from Cranfield University, developed a novel vitrimeric resin—a recyclable, self-healing polymer. This innovation became the foundational technology for the PLEIADES Project, a European Union-funded initiative launched in 2025 to revolutionize sustainable aircraft components. Dr. Anagwu’s research, published in the journal Reactive and Functional Polymers, gained international acclaim for its superior flame resistance and durability. His work led to Cranfield University’s inclusion in the 12-member PLEIADES consortium, comprising leading aerospace and technology institutions across Europe. Currently, he is involved in another high-profile research effort funded by Thales Alenia Space and Airbus, exploring the use of vitrimeric materials in spacecraft and satellites. 

Congratulations, Dr. Festus!

