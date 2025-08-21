D’Tigress Make History with 5th Consecutive AfroBasket Title

In Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, between July 26 and August 3, 2025, the Nigerian women’s basketball team, the D’Tigress, carved their names into the annals of African basketball history. By defeating Mali 78–64 in the final, they became the first team ever to win five consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket titles.

This achievement is more than just numbers; it is a testament to the hard work, discipline, and unity within the team. Led by Coach Rena Wakama, the first female coach to lead the D’Tigress, the team displayed tactical brilliance and mental toughness throughout the tournament.

One of the standout performers was Amy Okonkwo, who not only led her team on the court but also made history by being named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second consecutive AfroBasket tournament. Her dominance under the basket, combined with her leadership, was central to Nigeria’s success.

D’Tigress’ fifth straight triumph is also symbolic of the growing power of Nigerian women in sports. It signals to the world that Nigerian basketball is no longer just a continental powerhouse but one preparing to make greater strides on the global stage.

Well done, D’Tigress — your legacy inspires a generation of athletes!