+234 (0) 708 778 4788

info@eienigeria.org

Sptember 8, 2025

Lagos, Nigeria

For Immediate Release

Press Statement

EiE Expands #myLGA Project to Ekiti State to Strengthen Grassroots Civic Engagement

“For democracy to work, the people must be empowered to participate in the process, and the process must be transparent, credible, and free from manipulation.”

– Pat Utomi

(Nigerian Professor of Political Economy)

This project is implemented by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room in partnership with Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, with support from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE Nigeria) has announced the expansion of its #myLGA Project to Ekiti State, as part of its ongoing efforts to deepen grassroots civic engagement and improve government responsiveness ahead of the 2026 off-cycle gubernatorial elections.

“Since its launch, the #myLGA Project has been implemented in several states, including Anambra, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Yobe, where EiE has worked with citizens, community-based organisations, and duty bearers to push for accountability and strengthen participation at the local government level. These experiences have reinforced a simple truth: all politics is local. Voter registration, election results management, governance, and legitimacy all begin at the grassroots. When citizens engage, leaders are compelled to serve”, said Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh, Deputy Executive Director (Programs), EiE Nigeria.

In Ekiti State, EiE will partner with the Peace Building and Human Development Centre (PHD Centre) and the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) to establish #OfficeOfTheCitizen (OOTC) HelpDesks in six Local Government Areas (LGAs): Ekiti North: Ikole and Ido/Osi; Ekiti Central: Ado-Ekiti and Ijero, and Ekiti South: Ekiti South-West and Ikere. These LGAs were carefully selected as they represent both urban and rural communities and receive significant federal allocations (FAAC), creating an opportunity to strengthen transparency, accountability, and service delivery where it matters most.

EiE Nigeria and its partners will work with the Ministry of Local Government Affairs, the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), the State House of Assembly, and other relevant stakeholders to integrate the HelpDesks into existing governance structures. Partnerships with civil society organisations, market associations, traditional institutions, and the media will anchor the project in local ownership and enable wider replication across the states.

“For years, conversations about accountability in Nigeria have focused almost entirely on the Federal Government, while states and local governments often get a free pass. With the #myLGA Project, we are changing that. This project will shift attention to all tiers of government – Federal, State, and Local – and make sure citizens can demand results where it matters most: in their immediate communities,” said Akindeji Aromaye, EiE’s Senior Media Associate.

God bless Ekiti State!

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Enough is Enough Nigeria (www.eie.ng) is a network of individuals and organizations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s #RSVP – Register | Select | Vote | Protect is a key voter education campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and is very active in the #OpenNASS and #OfficeOftheCitizen campaigns.