+234 (0) 708 778 4788

info@eienigeria.org

October 3, 2025

Lagos, Nigeria

For Immediate Release

Press Statement

EiE Expands #myLGA Project to Osun State to Strengthen Grassroots Civic Engagement



“For democracy to work, the people must be empowered to participate in the process, and the process must be transparent, credible, and free from manipulation.”

– Pat Utomi

(Nigerian Professor of Political Economy)







This project is implemented by the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room in partnership with Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, with support from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Following the recent announcement of the #myLGA Project’s expansion to Ekiti State, Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE Nigeria) has confirmed Osun State as the newest addition. With both states preparing for off-cycle gubernatorial elections, EiE is scaling its grassroots civic engagement work to ensure that citizens not only vote but also demand accountability and service delivery from the leaders they elect.

In Osun, EiE will collaborate with Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) to highlight the ongoing local government crisis that has compromised service delivery in the state. The project will combine weekly civic education radio programmes in both English and Yoruba, stakeholder engagements, and community sensitisation campaigns to mobilise citizens and strengthen accountability at the local level.

“The local government crisis in Osun is a stark reminder of how fragile governance can become when the tier closest to the people is undermined. With the #myLGA Project, we want to show that citizens are not powerless in the face of this dysfunction. By creating spaces for dialogue, civic education, and accountability, we can mainstream the issues and strengthen participation where it matters most – in people’s immediate communities,” said Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh, Deputy Executive Director (Programs), EiE Nigeria.

As in Ekiti, the project in Osun will be rooted in partnerships. EiE and KDI will collaborate with government institutions, including the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the State House of Assembly, as well as civil society groups, traditional institutions, market associations, and the media. This multi-stakeholder approach is designed to ensure that the project is locally owned, widely understood, and capable of replication beyond the state.

“Elections are a critical entry point for citizen participation, but they are not the end goal. The #myLGA Project in Osun aims to help citizens connect the dots between voting and everyday governance. Off-cycle elections may bring attention to the state, but what truly matters is whether communities see transparency, accountability, and service delivery after the votes are counted,” said Akindeji Aromaye, Senior Media Associate, EiE Nigeria.

God bless Osun State!

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Enough is Enough Nigeria (www.eie.ng) is a network of individuals and organizations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s #RSVP – Register | Select | Vote | Protect is a key voter education campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and is very active in the #OpenNASS and #OfficeOftheCitizen campaigns.