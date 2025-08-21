Super Falcons Clinch the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON)

The Nigerian senior women’s football team, popularly known as the Super Falcons, have once again proven why they are the queens of African football. In a dramatic and unforgettable final in Rabat, Morocco, the Falcons fought back from two goals down at halftime to defeat the host nation 3–2, clinching the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

The match was a true display of resilience, determination, and the never-say-die spirit that has come to define Nigerian football. Despite Morocco’s early dominance and the roaring support from their home crowd, the Falcons turned the tide in the second half. Goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and a late strike by Jennifer Echegini sealed the victory.

This triumph is not just another trophy; it is the 10th WAFCON title in Nigeria’s history, cementing their legacy as the most successful women’s football team in Africa. Beyond the collective success, individual brilliance also shone through. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie earned recognition for their leadership and outstanding performances, further highlighting Nigeria’s dominance.

The Falcons’ story is one of consistency and inspiration. For decades, they have carried the flag for women’s football in Africa, paving the way for younger generations to dream bigger. This victory once again proves that when Nigeria takes to the pitch, history is never far behind.

Keep flying high, Super Falcons — Africa’s champions!