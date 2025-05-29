Favour Ofili Makes History with Record-Breaking 150m Run

Favour Ofili, Nigeria’s sprinting star and Olympian, has once again proven that she is a force to be reckoned with on the global athletics stage! At the 2025 Adidas Atlanta City Games, she stormed to a historic victory in the women’s 150m straight race with a jaw-dropping time of 15.85 seconds, aided by a legal wind speed of 2.0m/s.

With this incredible feat, Favour not only broke the existing world best of 16.23 seconds previously held by Bahamian Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo since 2018 — she also became the first woman in history to break the 16-second barrier in this rarely contested but highly competitive event.

A graduate of Louisiana State University (LSU), Ofili has consistently been a standout athlete, earning accolades in the NCAA circuit and representing Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and World Championships. Known for her explosive speed in both the 200m and 400m sprints, her record-setting run in the 150m further showcases her versatility and progression as a world-class sprinter.

Her performance is more than just a personal triumph — it’s a moment of national pride and a powerful reminder of the potential of Nigerian athletes when given the right platform and support. As we continue to call for better sports infrastructure and investment in our home-grown talent, Favour Ofili’s achievement stands as a beacon of what’s possible.

We are proud of you, Favour!