Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke: Guinness World Record for Largest Art Canvas

Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a 15-year-old autistic Nigerian, has set a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest art canvas. The massive piece, titled “Impossibility is a Myth,” measures 12,303.87 square meters—more than 132,000 square feet—and is larger than a typical football field, which covers about 7,140 square meters.

This monumental artwork, titled “Impossibility is a Myth,” was unveiled on April 2, 2025, coinciding with World Autism Acceptance Day, at Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria. The painting features a multi-colored ribbon symbolizing autism, surrounded by various emojis, aiming to raise awareness about autism and the challenges faced by individuals on the spectrum in Nigeria.

Born in Canada, he was diagnosed with autism after years of unsuccessful attempts in Nigeria. His parents emphasized the importance of early support, which enabled Kanye to develop skills such as tidying his room and washing his clothes. His love for drawing was discovered at the age of four, and with dedicated support, he honed his artistic talents. The record-breaking project also served as a fundraising initiative for the Zeebah Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting autistic individuals and their families in Nigeria.

Kanyeyachukwu’s achievement has been widely celebrated. Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, praised him as “brave, audacious, and tenacious,” highlighting the significance of his accomplishment in promoting neurodiversity and inspiring others.

Your story is inspiring, Kanye!