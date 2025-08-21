Team Nigeria Shines at the 2025 Africa Junior Athletics Championships

The city of Abeokuta, Ogun State, came alive between July 16 and 20, 2025, as it hosted the Africa U18/U20 Athletics Championships — a gathering of the continent’s most promising young athletes. For Team Nigeria, the competition was an opportunity to showcase the depth of talent emerging across the nation, and they did not disappoint.

At the end of four days of electrifying competition, Nigeria finished with 16 medals: 5 gold, 8 silver, and 3 bronze. This remarkable haul secured them a second-place finish on the medal table, just behind perennial rivals South Africa, who won 12 gold.

The championships produced several memorable moments for the home fans. Nigerian sprinters lit up the track with blistering performances, while the relay teams thrilled the crowd with championship-record times. The women’s U18 100m event, for example, saw a clean sweep by Nigerian athletes, reaffirming the country’s dominance in sprints.

Beyond the medals, the event was a celebration of youth, potential, and resilience. For many of these athletes, this was their first time competing in front of a roaring home crowd, and they delivered in style. The success of Team Nigeria underscores the importance of investing in grassroots athletics, as today’s junior stars are tomorrow’s Olympic champions.

Congratulations, Team Nigeria, for making the nation proud once again!