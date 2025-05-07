Nigerian Breaks Chess Record

Tunde Onakoya, a celebrated Nigerian chess master and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, has etched his name into history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon. He played non-stop for an astounding 64 hours alongside American chess player Shawn Martinez in Times Square, New York, surpassing the previous record of 61 hours, 3 minutes, and 34 seconds.

The record-breaking event took place from April 17 to April 20, 2025. It wasn’t just a test of endurance, but also a powerful humanitarian initiative. Tunde dedicated the marathon to raising funds and awareness for children’s education across Africa, particularly through his initiative, Chess in Slums Africa, which uses the game of chess as a tool to empower children in underprivileged communities.

Throughout the marathon, Times Square was filled with cheers and support as people from Nigeria and all over the world rallied behind Onakoya. His passion for both the game and the cause was clear as he pushed through physical exhaustion, drawing energy from the chants of “For the children!” from his supporters.

Guinness World Records has officially confirmed the achievement, cementing Onakoya’s place in history as not only a chess player but also a passionate advocate for education and youth empowerment. This accomplishment follows his longstanding dedication to improving the lives of young people through chess, mentorship, and global exposure.

Congratulations to Tunde Onakoya for this phenomenal achievement.