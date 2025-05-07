Nigerian Student Sets Record in Mathematics Lesson Marathon

Kazeem Akanbi Sanusi, a 400-level Mathematics student at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), has made history by delivering the longest mathematics lesson ever recorded. His marathon lecture lasted for 31 hours, 42 minutes, and 54 seconds, breaking the previous Guinness World Record of 26 hours. The lesson began on Saturday, April 12, 2025, and continued into the following day, showcasing an extraordinary display of endurance, intellect, and commitment to learning.

Throughout the lecture, Sanusi maintained his energy and focus, engaging his audience with clear and continuous mathematical instruction. His feat was witnessed by officials, students, and representatives from Guinness World Records, who were present to oversee the record attempt. While official confirmation from Guinness World Records is still pending, both the university and observers have praised Sanusi’s performance.

The Vice Chancellor of UNILORIN, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, was among those who attended and showed support during the lecture. Sanusi later expressed that the Vice Chancellor’s presence and encouragement served as a significant morale booster, helping him push through the most difficult hours of the challenge.

In honour of his remarkable achievement, the Faculty of Physical Sciences at the University of Ilorin has announced plans to present Sanusi with an Award of Excellence during its forthcoming Faculty Lecture and Endowment Programme. His accomplishment not only places him in the spotlight as a Guinness World Record holder but also serves as an inspiration to other students across the country, showing what is possible with determination, discipline, and institutional support.

Congratulations to Kazeem Sanusi on this outstanding feat.