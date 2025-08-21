Three Nigerian Teenagers Triumph at Global English & Debate Championship

While Nigeria’s athletes were conquering Africa, three brilliant Nigerian teenagers took the world by storm on the global stage. Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, Rukayya Muhammad Fema, and Hadiza Kashim Kalli, students of NTIC Yobe State Campus, emerged victorious at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals held at the University of Surrey, London, United Kingdom.

The competition, which ran from July 27 to August 3, brought together over 900 students from 46 countries, testing their skills in English communication, debate, and critical thinking. Against such tough global competition, the Nigerian trio emerged as shining stars:

Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu was crowned Overall Best in English Language Skills .

Rukayya Muhammad Fema took the title of Overall Best in Debate .

Hadiza Kashim Kalli earned the prestigious Outstanding Talent Award (Gold Medal) .

Their victory was not only a personal triumph but also a source of national pride, proving once again that Nigeria’s youth can stand shoulder to shoulder with their peers anywhere in the world. Their success highlights the importance of education, mentorship, and platforms that give young people the chance to shine.

Kudos to Nafisa, Rukayya, and Hadiza — you are true ambassadors of Nigerian brilliance!