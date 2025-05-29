info@eienigeria.org  +234(0)708-778-4788

Oluwatobi Oyinlola: Guinness World Record for Smallest GPS Tracking Device

Oluwatobi Tobi Oyinlola, a Nigerian inventor and researcher

Oluwatobi Tobi Oyinlola, a Nigerian inventor and researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), achieved a Guinness World Record for developing the world’s smallest GPS tracking device, measuring just 22.93 x 11.92 mm. This innovation holds significant potential for applications in logistics, security, healthcare, and personal technology. 

Born in Ibadan, Nigeria, Oyinlola has a background in embedded systems design, robotics, and IoT. He has been recognized as an Intel Software Innovator and has contributed to projects like SolarPocha, the world’s first solar-powered workstation with IoT features. His work at MIT’s Senseable City Lab includes developing the City Scanner, a mobile sensing platform for urban environmental data.

We are proud of you, Oluwatobi!

