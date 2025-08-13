By-Elections: Restoring the People’s Voice
– Lydia Oluwafolakemi Magoh
Hon. Patrick’s office door is locked. His seat is empty, and so is the voice of his constituency in the legislature. His absence isn’t just symbolic; it means thousands of people in his district have no direct representative to speak for them in debates, vote on laws, or push for development projects.
In Hon. Patrick’s case, his seat fell vacant in the middle of a legislative term, long before the next general election. The community cannot afford to wait years to have its voice restored. The solution is a by-election, a special election held between general elections to fill a vacant seat in a legislative body. By-elections ensure that democratic representation is continuous.
Reasons for By-Elections
Seats in parliament or state assemblies can become vacant for many reasons, including:
- Death – When an officeholder dies, their seat automatically becomes vacant and a by-election is conducted.
- Resignation – For personal reasons, political disputes, or health concerns.
- Court nullification – When election results are overturned due to irregularities, fraud, or ineligibility, such as falsifying documents.
- Appointment to another position – For example, when a representative is appointed as a minister, ambassador, or to any role that cannot be held alongside their legislative seat.
- Party defection – In Nigeria, defecting from the party on whose platform a representative was elected, without valid reasons like a party merger, can lead to dismissal.
- Recall by constituents – Though rare, if voters successfully recall their representative through legal means, a by-election will be conducted.
Prolonged absenteeism – Continuous failure to attend legislative sessions.
Who Organises By-Elections?
In Nigeria, by-elections are conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). INEC sets the date, issues notices, registers candidates, and ensures the process is free, fair, and credible. They work with security agencies to maintain peace during the election.
Why By-Elections Matter
- They fill leadership gaps: When a seat becomes vacant, the constituency is left without a voice. By-elections ensure citizens are not voiceless until the next general election.
- They influence political power balance: In closely contested legislatures, one by-election win can shift which party holds more influence, affecting the passage of bills, budgets, and national policies.
- They send a political message: By-elections serve as a mini report card for the ruling party. Voters can express approval or dissatisfaction long before the next general election.
- They boost local development chances: A new and active representative can push for roads, schools, healthcare, and other local needs that may have stalled during the vacancy.
- They keep democracy alive between elections: Democracy is not only about voting every four years; by-elections sustain political engagement and keep leaders accountable year-round.
- They give citizens a second chance: By-elections allow voters to correct course if they feel their last choice did not deliver.
By-elections are not just about replacing one politician with another; they are about ensuring your community’s voice is never silenced. When the date comes, vote like your future depends on it — because it does.
INEC has fixed the date for the by-elections: Saturday, 16 August 2025 at 8:30 a.m. The elections will take place in the following constituencies:
Senatorial Districts:
• Anambra South (Anambra State)
• Edo Central (Edo State)
Federal Constituencies:
• Ovia South-West / Ovia South-East (Edo State)
• Babura/Garki (Jigawa State)
• Chikun/Kajuru (Kaduna State)
• Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North (Ogun State)
• Ibadan North (Oyo State)
State Assembly Constituencies:
• Ganye (Adamawa State)
• Onitsha North I (Anambra State)
• Dekina/Okura (Kogi State)
• Zaria Kewaye (Kaduna State)
• Basawa (Kaduna State)
• Bagwai/Shanono (Kano State)
• Mariga (Niger State)
• Karim Lamido I (Taraba State)
• Kauran Namoda South (Zamfara State)
To learn more about the upcoming by-elections, visit rsvp.ng. Your participation is the key to restoring your community’s voice.
Lydia Oluwafolakemi Magoh is a youth advocate, writer, and student of History and Diplomatic Studies at Lagos State University of Education. She’s passionate about civic engagement, good governance, and amplifying young voices in Nigeria.