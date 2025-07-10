EiE’s Statement on the July 12, 2025, Lagos LGA Elections

+234 (0) 708 778 4788

info@eienigeria.org

July 10, 2025

Lagos, Nigeria

For Immediate Release

Press Statement

EiE Is Not Convinced About LASEIC’S Preparedness For July 12th Elections

Background

Since the commencement of the 2025 Lagos State Local Government Election cycle, EiE Nigeria has remained actively engaged in the process as a willing partner, dedicated to ensuring a free, fair and credible election in collaboration with the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC). As a leading civil society organisation with 15 years of experience promoting active citizenship and voter participation, we are deeply invested in ensuring that citizens are able to engage in the electoral process. We have done this through Nigeria’s longest running get-out-the-vote campaign – #RSVP: Register to vote | Select credible candidates | Vote not fight | Protect your vote. In addition, our #myLGA Project has deepened our commitment to grassroots accountability, built on the conviction that “all politics is local”.

We formally engaged LASIEC by sending letters requesting the release of election timetables, notice of elections, and election guidelines. With our partner, Yiaga Africa, we have also publicly questioned the legality of the July 12th election date, particularly how it appears to contravene Sections 150 and 103 of the 2022 Electoral Act. Our detailed position on the contravention of the Electoral Act 2022 is publicly available on our website, where we have also scanned and uploaded the LASIEC laws given to us, demonstrating our commitment to transparency and adherence to legal frameworks.

Key Concerns Regarding LASIEC’s Preparedness

Our observaion of developments, including the July 8th ChannelsTV interview with the LASIEC Chairman, Hon. Justice Omobolanle Abidemi Okikiolu-Ighile, raises significant concerns about the Commission’s readiness and commitment to transparent and lawful elections.

Insufficient Election Publicity: We strongly believe that LASIEC has failed to adequately publicise the election. Despite the Chairman’s claims of extensive voters’ education in places like UNILAG, senatorial districts, and on BRTs, maruwas, and buses, our independent observations and direct interactions with Lagosians reveal a stark disconnect. Callers on our radio programs remain clueless about the elections, often commending us for performing the Commission’s responsibility of voter education. The lack of widespread awareness among the populace undermines the very essence of a democratic process. Violation of the Electoral Act 2022: We remain deeply concerned that the fixed election date violates the Act. Furthermore, we question the assertion that this is an “interpretation” challenge. We also question the implication that state law supersedes federal law concerning the conduct of elections. It is puzzling how LASIEC claims autonomy when fundamental electoral procedures are clearly defined at the federal level and why the Lagos State government at both the executive and legislative arms have remained silent on this issue. Lack of Transparency and Stakeholder Engagement: LASIEC’s commitment to delivering a free, fair, and credible election is questionable given widespread concerns over transparency and due process. The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), comprising all 19 registered political parties in Lagos, condemned LASIEC’s unilateral release of guidelines without consulting political stakeholders, which violates established democratic norms. This lack of consultation extends to civil society organisations who have also noted a concerning secrecy surrounding the process and an unwillingness to communicate and engage. As of today, the accredited observers are unknown. Moreover, recent protests by candidates alleging disenfranchisement due to unsupported nomination demands (specifically, PVCs of nominators, which they claim is not supported by the Electoral Act 2022 and LASIEC’s law 2025 as amended) further highlight the commission’s questionable practices. More puzzling is the Chairman’s inability to confidently explain the process from voter accreditation to result collation and transmission, and her vague responses regarding the use of technology, further deepening our concerns about the Commission’s preparedness. Late Release and Inaccessibility of Validated Candidate List: LASIEC’s release of the final list of validated candidates for the July 12 th elections on July 8 th — just four days before the polls —is wholly insufficient. This severely limits the time available for citizens and political parties to prepare. It is also unacceptable that in 2025, for a progressive state like Lagos, this crucial and delayed information is not readily available on the Commission’s website or social media handles. This failure to make information accessible mandates supporters and candidates from over 10 political parties across 20 LGAs to physically visit the LASIEC office at 1 Lancaster Street, Sabo Yaba, to get information. This is archaic and screams disregard for the people and the process. Disenfranchising Lagosians from Voting for their Local Government Chairman: It would seem that Lagosians resident in Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA would have the opportunity to vote for a Chairman in that area but will not be able to vote for the Chairman of the Eti-Osa Local Government, which is the local government recognised by the federal government and will also receive funds. While we don’t dispute LASG’s powers to create LCDAs as administrative units, as affirmed by the Supreme Court, we believe it is illegal for LASG and, by extension, LASIEC to prevent some Lagosians from voting for federally recognised local government chairmen. Unless LASIEC is planning to give residents of LCDAs two ballot papers—one for the LCDA Chairman and another for the LG Chairman for the covered area.

The cumulative effect of these issues leads us to express a lack of confidence in LASIEC’s ability to deliver a truly free, fair, and credible election on Saturday, July 12, 2025, especially considering the historically low turnout at local government elections.

Elections at every level of government are fundamental to Nigeria’s democracy. Their mismanagement or haphazard conduct amplifies public distrust and puts the practice of our democracy at risk. Despite these serious concerns and the apparent efforts that can hinder citizen participation, these elections will proceed.

Come out. Exercise your vote. And we must agree to hold LASIEC accountable together!

Eko oni baje! O baje ti! God bless Lagos State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Signed

Opeyemi Adamolekun

Executive Director

Enough is Enough Nigeria (www.eie.ng) is a network of individuals and organizations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s #RSVP – Register | Select | Vote | Protect is a key voter education campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and is very active in the #OpenNASS and #OfficeOftheCitizen campaigns.