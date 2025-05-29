Team Nigeria’s Dominant Performance at the 2025 African Wrestling Championships

At the 40th African Wrestling Championships held in Casablanca, Morocco, Team Nigeria secured second place overall, just behind Egypt. The team clinched a total of 12 medals: 10 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze. The Nigerian women’s freestyle team was particularly dominant, winning 9 out of the 10 gold medals available in their category. The only gold medal not won by Nigeria in that category went to Algeria’s Chaimaa Aouissi in the 57kg event.

Gold medalists for Nigeria in the women’s freestyle included Mercy Genesis (50kg), Christianah Ogunsanya (53kg), Adijat Idris (55kg), Jumoke Adekoye (59kg), Esther Kolawole (62kg), Ebipatei Mughenbofa (65kg), Hannah Rueben (68kg), Ebi Biogos (72kg), and Damola Ojo (76kg). In the men’s freestyle, Stephen Izolo secured Nigeria’s sole gold medal in the 65kg category. This performance underscores Nigeria’s growing prowess in wrestling on the African continent.

Keep up the Nigerian fighting spirit!