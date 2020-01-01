1. A rooster is on the roof of a barn facing east. The wind is blowing to the west at 10 miles per hour. The rooster lays an egg. Which direction does the egg roll? West East Down None of the above

2. You are in a dark room with a single match. The only objects available to you are a candle, an oil lamp, and a gas stove. Which item do you light first? Matchstick Lamp Gas Candle

3. Which of the suggested answers best matches the relationship between the shapes in the image? A, B, C, D A B C D

4. Which domino comes next in the sequence? A, B, C, D, E A B C D E