Young Nigerian Breaks 49-Year-Old 100-Meter Record

Annabelle Fasuba

Annabelle Fasuba, a 13-year-old Nigerian and daughter of former African 100m record holder Olusoji Fasuba, has made history by breaking a 49-year-old 100-meter record in the UK.

At the 2025 Spring Warm-up Meeting held at Brickfields in Devonport, Plymouth, Annabelle clocked an impressive 11.91 seconds—surpassing the City of Plymouth’s previous record of 12.20 seconds set by Jill Davies in 1976.

Her outstanding performance places her among the top U-15 female sprinters in the UK and 14th on the UK all-time U-15 girls’ list, ahead of stars like Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt.

She also broke another City of Plymouth record in the 300m with a time of 40.88 seconds. At the Yeovil Spring Open Meeting, Annabelle ran a manually timed 11.6 seconds in the 100m and 24.02 seconds in the 200m. The latter places her at the top of the UK U-15 rankings for 2025 and third on the all-time list in her age group.

With these feats, Annabelle is quickly establishing herself as a rising star in the world of athletics.

Keep blazing, Annabelle!

