“If you stay out of politics, those who stay in politics will not stay out of your life, your health, your education, your home, your business, or your bank account.” – Dike Chukwumerije (Poet)

#ThursdayTalks is a monthly conversation that engages thought leaders, change agents and active citizens on the state of the nation, citizen representation, human rights, and good governance in the country. It is organised by EiE Nigeria and BudgIT, with media support from The Cable Nigeria.

In line with the mood of the times to tactfully deepen youth involvement in civic engagement, November’s edition, tomorrow, Thursday, November 25th, will feature a discourse on Broadening Youth Participation in the Electoral Process. Despite the youth making up half of our population and voting population, they are hardly visible across the electoral value chain. They are not well represented in national political institutions and many of them do not participate in elections.

This session will explore pre-existing issues that have kept youth participation low—especially at the polls, whilst proffering practical solutions that can build electoral credibility and subsequently, drive mass youth involvement in the electoral value chain.

Slated to lead this conversation is Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman of the Information & Voter Education Committee.

Other confirmed panelists are:

Jude Feranmi – Founder Raising New Voices Initiative

Bukola Idowu – Executive Director, Kimpact

Benedicta Ndi Kato – Executive Director, Dinidari Foundation

Moderator

Ebuka Okonkwo – Head, News and Current Affairs, Ogene FM, Anambra State

Join the conversation via: bit.ly/TTalksNov tomorrow, Thursday, November 25, 2021, at 5:30pm on Zoom

Make your voice heard online using the hashtags #ThursdayTalks and #RSVP and do not forget to tag @EiENigeria, @BudgITng.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Enough is Enough Nigeria (www.eie.ng) is a network of individuals and organizations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s #RSVP – Register | Select | Vote | Protect is a key voter education campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and is very active in the #OpenNASS and #OfficeOftheCitizen campaigns.

BudgIT is a civic organization that applies technology to intersect citizen engagement with institutional improvement, to facilitate societal change. A pioneer in the field of social advocacy melded with technology, BudgIT uses an array of tech tools to simplify the budget and matters of public spending for citizens, with the primary aim of raising standards of transparency and accountability in government.

