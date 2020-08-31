CallOfDuty – Citizen’s Open Mic

One of the many things this pandemic has caused is the rising rate of unemployment. This was the focus of Tokunbo Afikuyomi Jr (Editor in Chief, Stears Business) and Seun Onigbinde (Director, BudgIT) discussion on today’s Call of Duty session. Missed the conversation? Catch up!
On Monday, August 31, 2020 at 8pm we would begin a special weekly Call of Duty instagram series themed Citizens’ Open Mic. Ikechukwu Oyemike (Broadcast Journalist) will host the series where you can share your view on burning issues in the country. Aisha Yesufu (Entreprenuer) would join the conversation on COVID-19 Funds Embezzlement, Southern Kaduna Killings And NBA’S Decision. Don’t miss it, join here!