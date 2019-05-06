+234 (0) 708 778 4788

December 1, 2022

Lagos, Nigeria

12.12.2022: EiE Nigeria’s Book Presentation and Fundraising Auction

History beckons on the 12th day of the 12th month in its 12th year, as Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE) hosts a public presentation of its book of 12 chapters that reflects on its history through the eyes of its founders and partners. Titled, Footprints: Past. Present. Future, Christopher Kolade writes the foreword and the contributors are as diverse as Aisha Yesufu and Tunde Bakare to 2Baba and Seun Onigbinde.

In addition to the book presentation, the event will also feature EiE’s pre-election fundraising auction across art, fashion and photography, with pieces donated by leaders in their respective sectors like Bruce Onabrakpeya, Deola Sagoe and Kelechi Amadi-Obi.

This book is positioned as a collector’s item because of its unique style of presenting timely information about citizens’ rights & responsibilities in the context of a growing democracy. The time is also strategic as Nigerians take steps towards ensuring all registered voters can select credible candidates; vote without violence and protect their votes on election day, and in the four years that follow by holding public servants accountable.

EiE shared this in a press statement issued on Thursday, December 1, 2022 as it begins a 12 day countdown to the event. Speaking about the event, the Executive Director of EiE, ‘Yemi Adamolekun said, “I am very excited that this book, which is a labour of love over 3 years, is finally here! I am also delighted that our generous donors have once again chosen to support our work with their participation in our pre-election auction.”

The event will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Muson Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

More Information on the event can be found at www.footprints.eie.ng.

Enough is Enough Nigeria (www.eie.ng) is a network of individuals and organisations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s #RSVP – Register to vote | Select credible candidates | Vote not fight | Protect is Nigeria’s longest-running get-out-the-vote campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012; co-leads the ongoing #OpenNASS campaign that started in 2013; launched the #OfficeOfTheCitizen campaign in 2015 to mark its 5th anniversary, and started the #OnePerson campaign in 2020 to mark its 10th anniversary.