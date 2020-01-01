Daniel Pondei of NDDC who? Meet Abulrasheed Maina, the latest “recruit” into the Fainters Club of Nigeria.
Mr Maina, who is the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Force Team, borrowed a leaf from the book of his “fainting fathers” when he slumped shortly after the court resumed proceedings on Thursday, December 10th, on the allegation of fraud to the tune of N2 billion which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) levelled against him and his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Limited.
To Maina’s acting credit, the display seemed to have worked as the development forced the trial Judge to suspend sitting.
If only our public officials put in as much effort into being accountable as they do into evading justice, Nigeria would be a better place. Oh well…