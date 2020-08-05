From Revolution “Now” to Revolution “Wow”

It was indeed a shocking (read: wow) experience for the #RevolutionNow protesters on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, when the government directed security operatives to arrest them despite it being a peaceful protest. Na protest dem protest, dem no kill pesin! Protesting is a human right which is enshrined in the Nigerian constitution and it is unlawful to malign protesters who are expressing their rights.
We condemn this act of impunity and demand that those still in custody are released unconditionally!