GhanaDecided

On Monday, December 7, 2020, Ghanaians took to the polls to elect their president, an exercise that led to the re-election of President Nana Akufo-Addo who won by a slim margin, securing 51.59% of the total votes cast. The opposition candidate, John Mahama rejected as “fraudulent” the results of the elections and vows to “take all legitimate steps to reverse this tragedy of justice.”
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, turnout was high, with over 13 million people voting (79% of registered voters), a sharp contrast to the low turnout at #NigeriaDecides in 2019 (35%).
If there is one thing to take home here, it is that Nigerians need to come out and vote during elections.
Congratulations Ghana!