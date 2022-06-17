Global Citizen Prize Winner – 2022 Citizen Award Nigeria, ‘Yemi Adamolekun Used Her Acceptance Speech To Share A Very Important Message

“Good evening everyone!

I am honored to stand before you today to accept this award.

The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu said, “If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse, and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.”

I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of this community of Global Citizens who have chosen not to be neutral.

I am excited about the power that active citizens have to make change happen and will continue to lend my voice to amplify our impact. The Office of the Citizen is incredibly powerful!