Imminent Attack In Kwara

ALERT: IMMINENT ATTACK
STATE: KWARA
DATE OF REPORTING: 5th February 2023

According to reports, suspected hoodlums have threatened to attack banking infrastructure in Ilorin, Kwara State. According to available information, security forces have revealed plots to attack commercial banks in the Offa, Omuaran, Zarumi, and Ilorin areas of the state. Security forces are expected to be stationed near banking locations, and attacks are still viable.

SECURITY ADVISORY
Plan your movements and maintain situational awareness.

