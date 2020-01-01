January 2021 #ThursdayTalks

The first edition of #ThursdayTalks this year held yesterday, January 28th. Seun Onigbinde (Director, BudgIT) and Dipo Awojide (Founder, BTDT Hub) discussed Education Financing in Public Universities and the Way Forward.
Speaking at the conversation, Dipo Awojide called for full autonomy for public universities in Nigeria, adding that the government can support through grants.
On his part, Seun Onigbinde called for more efforts to improve the education sector. “We underserve the educational sector by putting people who lack the capacity to run the sector”, he added.
Missed the conversation, read the recap or watch it here.