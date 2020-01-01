MY EIE JOURNEY: THE INSPIRING ACTIONS OF ONE PERSON

“One person can and does make a difference.“ – Albert Schweitzer (Philosopher and Humanitarian)

#OnePerson was started by EiE last year as a campaign to mark its 10th anniversary. The objective was to highlight the fact that one person can make a difference, curating the different actions of #OnePerson across the country and challenging other citizens to occupy their Office of the Citizen and become active citizens, leaving their footprints in the sands of time. The campaign has continued as EiE marked its 11th anniversary on March 16th.

In this month’s edition of #ThursdayTalks, Maupe Ogun-Yusuf (co-host, Sunrise Daily on Channels Television) will have a conversation with ‘Yemi Adamolekun, EiE’s Executive Director, on her #OnePerson story of leading EiE Nigeria over the last decade. In her words, “It is my hope that this conversation will inspire you to take your place and begin to operate in the highest office in the land, the ‘Office of the Citizen’!”

#ThursdayTalks, which started in March 2018, is a monthly conversation with thought leaders, change agents and active citizens which aims to drive conversations around the demand for good governance driven by active citizenship. It is organized by EiE Nigeria and BudgIT.

As usual, #ThursdayTalks would be streamed LIVE online, and citizens can join the conversation and participate from anywhere around the world. The conversation has started online with the hashtags #ThursdayTalks and #OnePerson.

Thursday, March 25 | 5:30pm

Registration: eieng.co/MarTTalks

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Enough is Enough Nigeria (www.eie.ng) is a network of individuals and organizations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s #RSVP – Register | Select | Vote | Protect is a key voter education campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and is very active in the #OpenNASS and #OfficeOftheCitizen campaigns.