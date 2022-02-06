Local governments (LGs) like other tiers of government are funded and have a budget. Do we know how much? Are the funds being used judiciously and for the purposes for which they’re earmarked for? Wait, you don’t know? How then do you plan to hold them accountable?
With these burning questions in mind, we are happy to announce the commencement of #myLG project.
Our goal is to have at least one “Citizen journalist” in each LGA. Their role is to drive accountability through different activities. The project kicks off in Ebonyi and Zamfara states with plans to get to the 774 LGs in Nigeria.
Let us join hands together and make our LGs great!