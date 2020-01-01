The #myLG Town Hall meeting held yesterday in Ebonyi State.
The project is aimed at ensuring active citizens’ participation in local governance.
In attendance were Local Government Secretaries, Directors of Personnel Management (DPM), the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Inter-party and Labour Matters, representatives from the Ministry of Budget & Planning; and the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters, Rural Development, Political Parties & Religious Leaders.
They deliberated on issues affecting local governance in the state, proffered possible solutions and reiterated the need for citizens’ participation in local governance.
#myLG is ongoing in Ebonyi & Zamfara States.