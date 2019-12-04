Nigerians #SayNoToSocialMediaBill

This is very important. We already have enough laws covering falsehood in speech – slander, defamation, libel – and a Cybercrime Act that is heavy-handed as it is. Disingenuous to speak of developed countries; they, in addition to existing laws, hold platform owners accountable.

The same govt that didn’t pass the Data Rights + Privacy Act is flying through the Anti-Social Media Bill.

Do we have enough laws protecting children, protecting women & girls? (don’t mention the sexual harassment bill because the plan is to lock it only to schools – wonder why).

We insist other countries are doing it. Can we copy their healthcare, their roads, their light first?

This Bill is bad. This Bill is why we need compulsory electronic voting in the NASS, so we see the enemies of free speech, the ones who want to clamp down on our freedoms.

My people say you don’t give a knife to a person with a hot temper to peel yam. This govt (federal + state) has already shown they do not care for the rule of law; there are surplus examples. Criticism = treason and court orders are flouted by the minute. This Bill? Ha. Bad faith.

People. Call your legislators. Call your traditional rulers. Write in the papers, on social media, do radio. Whatever you can do, speak up. It is possible to defeat this Bill again (this is the 3rd time in 5 years anti-social media legislation has been touted).

– Chioma Agwuegbo is the Founder of #TechHerNG