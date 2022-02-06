Nomination Gone Wrong

Lauretta Onochie, Special Assistant to President Buhari on social media, was in the news again and she was dragged by her lace front…figuratively.
Apparently, she was nominated by the President as the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) National Commissioner from Delta State.
Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Senate Minority Caucus, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) kicked against the nomination pointing out her partisanship.
Item F, paragraph 14 of the third schedule of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) forbids a politician to be a member of INEC – a body charged under the Constitution to unbiasedly conduct free and fair elections.
Mr President, follow due process!