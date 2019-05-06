NPC Campaign FAQs

Why do I have to participate in Census 2023?

As an individual, you count and so, should be counted. Secondly, decision-makers need to make provision for everybody in their policy planning. The nation needs to know how many people at various ages, gender and other characteristics are in the country so that facilities such as toilets, schools, hospitals, markets and other services can be provided for individuals and communities at where they are now and to plan services for the future {e.g the next 10 years and beyond).

It is also a civic responsibility and a legal requirement, so do your bit to help make Nigeria a better place to live for everybody.

To participate in the Census, you should cooperate with census officials and ensure that all the information provided to enumerators is complete and accurate.