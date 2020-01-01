OfficeOfTheCitizen Radio Schedule

Hurray!!! #OfficeOfTheCitizen radio is back in 14 states! Listen to us on a radio station near you!
Radio remains the most common source of information to Nigerians and EiE has built the widest network of radio programs (and social media) of any civil society organisation in Nigeria via the #OfficeOfTheCitizen radio program. In 2019, we had weekly live radio shows in 25 states in Nigeria reaching millions every week. We have used radio to drive social change, educate citizens and bridge the gap between citizens and elected officials.