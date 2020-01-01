Public Interest Litigation Committee – Olumide Babalola

In light of recent events, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has empanelled a 13-member NBA Public Interest Litigation Committee (PILC) with a mandate to, among other things, actively take steps to restore and reinforce the faith of the society in law as a veritable tool to bringing solutions to societal issues and checking abuse of power.
Mr Olumide Babalola (Managing Partner, Olumide Babalola LP), who has been working with EiE Nigeria on public interest litigation, was appointed to the committee. His commitment to holding governments accountable through legal actions is commended with the selection.
This is a noble and timely initiative from the bar.