RADICAL AGENDA MOVEMENT IN THE NIGERIAN BAR ASSOCIATION (RAMINBA)

#ENDSARS ANNIVERSARY SITUATION ROOM NEWSLETTER NO. 2

WE DEMAND THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF ALL ARRESTED #ENDSARS ANNIVERSARY MARCHERS AT THE LEKKI TOLL GATE

We hereby demand the immediate release of arrested #EndSARS Anniversary Memorial Marchers at the Lekki Toll Gate.

We are now aware that despite the peaceful conduct of the Anniversary Memorial Marchers, Police officers attached to the Lagos State Police Command under the direct supervision of Senior Police Officers on ground , to wit, ACPS Egbeyemi and Odubona as well as with CP Odumosu , the Commissioner of Police of Lagos State released teargas and randomly shooting into the air .

We also have on the ground reports that the Police gave the impression that they were working with lawless elements. This is because stampeded protesters took to their heels, abandoning their vehicles, thugs were also seen beating and harrasing the fleeing protesters, with policemen cheering them on.

We are also aware that a number of peaceful protesters including passerby and e-hailing drivers have been clamped into waiting Black Maria Vans at the Toll Gate.

We call for the immediate release of arrested protesters and end to this attack on democratic rights.

We call for protest calls and Whatsapp messages to be sent to :

CP HAKEEM ODUMOSU

Phone Number:

0806 566 8179

Our Hotlines at the Situation Room are still open:

09097933015,

09066324982

ADESINA OGUNLANA ESQ.

Chairman

08034854066

AYO ADEMILUYI ESQ.

Secretary

09097933015

(Counsel in Situation Room)

FESTUS OGUN ESQ.

Counsel in Situation Room

09066324982