RADICAL AGENDA MOVEMENT IN THE NIGERIAN BAR ASSOCIATION (RAMINBA)

#ENDSARS ANNIVERSARY SITUATION ROOM NEWSLETTER NO. 2
WE DEMAND THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF ALL ARRESTED #ENDSARS ANNIVERSARY MARCHERS AT THE LEKKI TOLL GATE
We hereby demand the immediate release of arrested #EndSARS Anniversary Memorial Marchers at the Lekki Toll Gate.
We are now aware that despite the peaceful conduct of the Anniversary Memorial Marchers, Police officers attached to the Lagos State Police Command under the direct supervision of Senior Police Officers on ground , to wit, ACPS Egbeyemi and Odubona as well as with CP Odumosu , the Commissioner of Police of Lagos State released teargas and randomly shooting into the air .
We also have on the ground reports that the Police gave the impression that they were working with lawless elements. This is because stampeded protesters took to their heels, abandoning their vehicles, thugs were also seen beating and harrasing the fleeing protesters, with policemen cheering them on.
We are also aware that a number of peaceful protesters including passerby and e-hailing drivers have been clamped into waiting Black Maria Vans at the Toll Gate.
We call for the immediate release of arrested protesters and end to this attack on democratic rights.
We call for protest calls and Whatsapp messages to be sent to :
CP HAKEEM ODUMOSU
Phone Number:
0806 566 8179
Our Hotlines at the Situation Room are still open:
09097933015,
09066324982
ADESINA OGUNLANA ESQ.
Chairman
08034854066
AYO ADEMILUYI ESQ.
Secretary
09097933015
(Counsel in Situation Room)
FESTUS OGUN ESQ.
Counsel in Situation Room
09066324982