185, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos

Tel: 08034854066, 09097933015

_________

20TH OCTOBER, 2021

#ENDSARS ANNIVERSARY SITUATION ROOM NEWSLETTER NO. 1

HOTLINES OF RAMINBA SITUATION ROOM FOR #ENDSARS ANNIVERSARY

We of the Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA) express our unflinching solidarity with the #EndSARS Anniversary Memorial Marches taking place today, 20th October, 2021 nationwide and globally.

We are seized of innumerous statements of different State Commands of the Nigerian Police Force to “stop” and “neutralize” the Anniversary Memorial Marches in flagrant violations of fundamental rights.

While we call on the Commissioners of Police of various State Commands where these Marches are holding to exercise restraint and protect the Marchers, we are also offering our legal services for Marchers whose rights may be infringed in the course of these Memorial Marches of today.

We have opened a Situation Room and our hotlines are hereby provided below:

08034854066,

09097933015

ADESINA OGUNLANA ESQ.

Chairman

AYODELE ADEMILUYI ESQ.

Secretary