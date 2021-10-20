RADICAL AGENDA MOVEMENT IN THE NIGERIAN BAR ASSOCIATION

#ENDSARS ANNIVERSARY SITUATION ROOM NEWSLETTER NO. 5

STRUGGLE PAYS AS CP HAKEEM ODUMOSU, BOWS TO PRESSURE, FREES “LEKKI 33” AT 12PM-MIDNIGHT, YESTERDAY, 2OTH OCTOBER, 2020

Indeed struggle pays as CP HAKEEM ODUMOSU, the Commissioner of Police of Lagos State bowed to pressure and released 33 peaceful protesters arrested at the Lekki Toll Gate. The “Lekki 33”, as additional 7 persons were brought from Onikan to join the Panti 26, were eventually released by 12pm midnight, 20th October, 2021.

All appreciation to esteemed comrades and well-wishers who mounted pressure on the Commissioner of Police.

Our Hotlines at the Situation Room are still open:

08034854066

09097933015,

09066324982

ADESINA OGUNLANA ESQ.

Chairman

08034854066

AYO ADEMILUYI ESQ.

Secretary

09097933015

(Counsel in Situation Room)

FESTUS OGUN ESQ.

Counsel in Situation Room

09066324982